Many choose to wait closures out in Applegate after being stopped on I-80

APPLEGATE, Calif. — Interstate 80 remained closed Monday evening but that didn’t stop hundreds of cars from trying their luck to get past the blockade at Applegate. Some cars turned around to find alternate routes, but others decided to try their luck and wait out the storm and closure.

Many people who waited at the Applegate exit found solace in the snow, having snowball fights or building snowmen.

Irma Avila and her family from Oakland were headed to Reno for vacation to play in the snow when they got stuck at Applegate. But, no one was upset.

“It’s very exciting because it’s my first time and my children’s first time. So it’s very exciting for us. So we’re okay with it, if we get stuck here,” Avila said.

They quickly pivoted and changed plans when they found out they couldn’t get through.

“We just rented a hotel down by Rocklin to let the kids play in the snow here, and tomorrow, we’ll come back again,” Avila said.

Others like Alex Tasker who was trying to put on chains for the first time were less optimistic.

“We’re trying to drive her (his daughter) to school in Iowa because she wants to bring her car. But this is the quickest way to get there, so now we’re kind of stuck here,” Tasker said.

He like many others had not heard I-80 was shut down.

“They closed the entire freeway going that way, so they told us we have to go a few hours back and go all the way around. So, not the best,” Tasker said.

Joe Whitten is a part-time maintenance man at the Applegate Inn. He admits the weather was unusual for the area.

“I haven’t seen it like this in about four years,” he said.

What he has seen are people continually arriving at his doorstep.

“I have a few words for that, but I’ll be nice. They just need to heed the warning. Don’t come up here. It’s bad, you know. And then they get stuck, and it costs them a bunch of money,” Whitten said.

And unfortunately, the inn had no room left.

“We’re extremely full. We have no vacancies left at all,” Whitten said.

