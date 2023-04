One of the vehicles hit a house

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — One person is in the hospital after a two-car accident in the Arden-Arcade area.

The accident happened around 7:35 p.m., according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Officials said one of the vehicles hit a house, but both vehicles had major damage.

The home itself also had moderate damage, but no one was inside it.

7:35p: Crews arrived to a 2 vehicle accident, one of the vehicles hitting a house in Arden Arcade. 1 patient transported with life threatening injuries, both vehicles sustained major damage. The home also sustained moderate damage, thankfully nobody was hurt inside. pic.twitter.com/i6x1kk4WjR — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 10, 2023

WATCH ALSO: