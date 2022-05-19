Watch Live: 3 victims reported after Arden area apartment fire, officials say

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the two-alarm apartment fire was reported just before 10 a.m.

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Three people have been injured in an Arden area apartment complex fire, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

The two-alarm house fire was reported just before 10 a.m. near the intersection of Northrop and Fulton Avenues in Sacramento. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the backside of the four-plex apartment unit.

Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Parker Wilbourn said two of the three people were taken to an area hospital.

Wilbourn confirmed a dog died in the fire. Sacramento City Fire assisted in fighting the fire.

"The crew did a good job making a stop in the incident," Wilbourn said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

