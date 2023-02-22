Fire breaks out at apartments in Arden-Arcade

x
Arden Lariviera

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Fire crews are working on a fire involving multiple units at an apartment in the Arden-Arcade area.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it's working on putting out the fire, searching the building and investigating the fire that broke out on Marconi Avenue.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

