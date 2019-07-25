ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fight in the Arden-Arcade area near Cal Expo, authorities said. Sacramento Sheriff's Sgt. Tess Deterding said the fight happened while the victim was meeting with another man from a local business.

The fight happened Thursday. Afterwards, the suspect left the house to return to work. It was there that he told a coworker he had just killed someone, Sgt. Deterding said. That coworker called 911 to report the alleged crime just before 1:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the home in the 3800 block of Sandra Court, they believed the victim, a man in his 60s, had been shot. But once at the hospital, doctors learned that he had been injured by an "unknown object," according to the Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, was arrested near the golden bears at Cal Expo, on Exposition Boulevard, Deterding said.

At this time deputies are investigating what led up to the fight between the two men. Deputies only know that the suspect was at the home for a "business-related purpose," doing work for the victim before the assault happened.