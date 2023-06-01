Sacramento man convicted of killing woman after his friends made fun of her cooking

The district attorney's office says he threw his plate in the sink and shot the victim twice in the back of the head.

ARDEN, Calif. — A Sacramento man was convicted of murder Monday after he shot and killed a woman he was staying with two years ago.

The deadly shooting happened July 2021 at an apartment complex near Arden Way and east of Howe Avenue.

Prosecutors say Fard Smithson was with his three friends at the apartment when someone made a joke about the food the victim, Keela Cole, cooked for them.

Smithson got off the couch, threw his plate into the sink and shot Cole twice in the back of the head. She died at the scene.

Smithson and his three friends left the scene and only one came back to call 911. Smithson changed his clothes and said he didn’t know what happened.

He was convicted of murder and felon in possession of a firearm, Monday. He now faces 53 years to life in prison and his sentencing is set for Aug. 11.