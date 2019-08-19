ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Arden-Arcade area, Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Watt Avenue, just to the north of Whitney Avenue, California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Mike Zerfas confirmed.

The driver who struck the pedestrian stopped and waited at the scene for first responders. That person is being investigated for possible drug or alcohol impairment, Zerfas told ABC10.

Officers have shut down all northbound lanes of Watt Avenue while crews work the scene. Authorities say the closure could last until at least 11:30 p.m.

Investigators have not identified the pedestrian nor have they identified the driver.

