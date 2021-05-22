Sacramento Fire Department mostly extinguishes 3-alarm fire in Arden area

The roads are closed east and west of Evergreen due to a building on fire in Arden, according to Sacramento Fire Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — 5:35 p.m. update:

Sacramento Fire Department has mostly extguinished a warhourse fire in the Arden area.

Fire officials said the building was an autoparts warehouse. They did not say what started the fire.

There are also no injuries reported as of publication.

Original story:

Sacramento Fire Department is battling a three-alarm fire after a commercial building fire in the Arden area.

Fire department officials said the fire is in the 900 block of Arden Way. Roads are closed west and east near Evergreen. People are being asked to use alternative routes.

It is not clear what caused the building to be set on fire.

Incident info: 900 Block of Arden Wy. Commercial structure fire, 3-Alarms. Arden Wy closed west and east bound near Evergreen. Use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/UDKM5nRgd9 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 22, 2021

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10