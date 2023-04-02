2 Arden-Arcade shootings leave at least 1 injured near Howe Avenue

Sacramento County Sheriff's Officials said Sunday there were two separate shootings around Howe Avenue, and at least one man was found with a gunshot wound.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — 4:45 update:

Sacramento County Sheriff's officials confirmed Sunday evening two separate shootings happened around Howe Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area.

At least one person was found with a gunshot wound on the 900 block of Howe Ave., and they were transported to the hospital.

Another shooting was reported nearby on Larkspur Lane, but the Sheriff's Office says no victim has been located in the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated as we gather more facts.

Original story:

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

According to sheriff spokesman Amar Ghandi, deputies found one person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Howe Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to local hospital for treatment.

Authorities do not have information on a suspect and aren't sure whether the shooting happened at the Howe Avenue location.