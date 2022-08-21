Lake of sewage at Arden Arcade apartment complex raises concerns among residents

"It smells like an outhouse," said tenant Tristan Sulgar, who has raised the issue to multiple county departments.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents at an Arden Arcade apartment complex are raising alarms about a river of raw sewage that flows through their parking lot multiple times a day. To make matters worse, there are often children walking through it or playing near it.

Sulgar lives at the Carla Apartments, which is now owned by the private equity real estate company Trion. Pump trucks come to the property a few times a day to suck out the sewage, but Sulgar says management has not explained why it keeps happening.

"You can see fecal waste, you can see toilet paper, I’ve seen tampons. I mean everything, everything you flush down the toilet, we’ve seen that flowing right here," he said.

Sulgar took his complaint to the county.

"I’ve talked to the environmental department, I’ve talked to hazardous waste. They all know about the problem, but they all kept pushing me around to the next department...," Sulgar said.

Sulgar has also seen children walking and riding their scooters through the mess.

"I’ve warned them. I’m like, 'Hey, stay away from there. That’s dirty water. Poo-poo water,' or whatever, and the kids usually ignore me," he said.

Residents are seeking answers and a fix that will stop the flow of sewage. ABC10 reached out to Trion, but their offices were closed on Sunday.

