Argument over generator led to deadly Oroville shooting, deputies say

The shooting happened earlier Tuesday at a home on Custer Lane

OROVILLE, Calif. — One man is dead and another was arrested on suspicion of murder after an argument over a generator turned deadly.

According to a news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Tuesday on the 6300 block of Custer Lane.

Upon arrival deputies found a man who had been shot and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found four people drove to a home on Custer Lane and tried to take a generator. At some point 54-year-old Darren Moran and the deceased got into an argument and deputies say Moran shot the other man.

Two people were arrested near the intersection of Wyandotte Avenue and Lower Wyandotte Road. They were arrested on unrelated warrants while Moran was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information can call the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Felony Investigations Unit at (530) 538-7671. 

