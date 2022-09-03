Digital driver's license coming to Arizona through Apple Wallet

iPhone owners will now be able to use their phones to load driver's license or state ID's in their Wallet app.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona will be the first state to allow residents to load their driver's license or state ID to their iPhone Wallet app, Apple announced on Wednesday.

The digital ID will allow Arizonans to use their iPhone or Apple Watch to seamlessly and securely present it at select TSA security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Apple said.

Users can add their ID from the Wallet app on their iPhone and selecting "Driver's License or State ID", Apple said.

The setup process will ask the user to submit a selfie and scan the front and back of their driver's license or state ID card for verification, the company said.

Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio and Puerto Rico will utilize the feature soon and join the seven previously announced states.

