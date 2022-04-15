Watch: Arizona man caught on cam playing drums for neighbors on lockdown in Shanghai

The video shows a balcony performance he gave his neighbors in the middle of Shanghai’s strict lockdown.

SHANGHAI, China — A viral video recorded April 7 shows an Arizona man's spur-of-the-moment decision to entertain his neighbors in Shanghai, China days into the city's newest wave of COVID-19 restrictions.

“I didn't even know that anybody was even filming it until the following day,” Charles Foldesh told 12 News.

The drummer, who performed on his balcony, said he moved to Shanghai in 2007 for a music gig and never looked back.

“It was pretty much just freestyle,” said Foldesh. “After the first round, the entire compound kept screaming for me to come back and do a little bit more.”

Foldesh said he has been helping heal with his music, as many residents in Shanghai are forbidden from leaving their homes amid strict COVID-19 protocols.

Shanghai residents have been forced to stay inside their homes as the government attempts to squash the omicron variant surge. Just Thursday, residents at a Shanghai housing complex clashed with health authorities, as they protested the strict COVID policies.

That’s why Foldesh’s performance is so meaningful to those around him.

“That really gave me a great deal of satisfaction,” Foldesh said.

