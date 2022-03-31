'They are, in fact, very cruel': Arizona parents react to recent laws targeting trans youth

Governor Ducey signed two controversial bills banning trans girls from playing sports and a parent’s right to seek gender reassignment surgery for their child.

ARIZONA, USA — The day following Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to sign two controversial bills that target transgender youth, some Arizona parents are furious.

On Thursday, the Human Rights Campaign Arizona and LGBTQ+ advocates spoke out at the state Capitol over Senate Bill 1138, prohibiting gender reassignment surgery for minors, and Senate Bill 1165, which bans trans girls from participating in female sports.

"Being transgender is simply another human experience," said the parent of a transgender daughter, Ai Binh Ho.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and other leading medical and mental health professionals oppose the legislation.

"Parents in our state have the right to make health care decisions for and with their kids as long as they're not trans," said Kristin Downing, another parent of a transgender youth. "These bills chip away at our kid's dignity, disrespect them, and are anything but kind. They are, in fact, very cruel."

Trans advocates said the bill is based on the misconception of transition regret.

"All we ask for is equality for our children. Equality for the same rights, status, and opportunities as any other child regardless of sex," said Anthony Sheedy, a parent of a transgender youth.

The governor said both bills are good policies and protect children.

"We're protecting children from irreversible decisions," Ducey said.

A 2015 survey conducted by the National Center for Transgender Equality found that 0.4% of the 28,000 surveyed regretted transitioning, but several factors were involved.

As for the competition field, Ducey claims it's about fairness.

"The legislation we passed was in the spirit of fairness to protect girls in sports and competitive situations," the governor said.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox in Utah and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, both Republicans, vetoed similar anti-trans sports bans last week, pointing to high suicide rates among trans youth.

Arizona has had a fairness policy for years. In 2014, the Arizona Interscholastic Association approved the state's first transgender athlete and had a pathway for trans students to play sports that involves support from medical professionals, parents, and schools.

Last year, AIA Executive Director Dave Hines told 12 News, "We have had no issue with an athlete. There has not been one complaint from an opposing school. If it's not broken, why do we need to fix something."

In a statement to 12 News today, the AIA says they will follow the new law when it goes into effect.

