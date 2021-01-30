x
'Armed barricaded subject' in Vacaville apartment, police say

The Vacaville Police Department's SWAT team is working on an active situation in the 500 block of Rocky Hill Road in Vacaville.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The Vacaville Police Department is on the scene with an "armed barricaded subject," according to a Facebook post made Saturday morning.

The department's SWAT team is working on an active situation in the 500 block of Rocky Hill Road. There is a road closure on Rocky Hill Road between Markham Avenue and Holly Lane, the Facebook post said.

"Evacuations have been made as we investigate a suspicious circumstance at an apartment complex. Distraction devices have been deployed which have caused loud noises. Please avoid the area if possible," the department said.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated with the latest information.

