'Armed barricaded subject' in Vacaville apartment, police say

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The Vacaville Police Department is on the scene with an "armed barricaded subject," according to a Facebook post made Saturday morning.
The department's SWAT team is working on an active situation in the 500 block of Rocky Hill Road. There is a road closure on Rocky Hill Road between Markham Avenue and Holly Lane, the Facebook post said.
"Evacuations have been made as we investigate a suspicious circumstance at an apartment complex. Distraction devices have been deployed which have caused loud noises. Please avoid the area if possible," the department said.
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated with the latest information.
