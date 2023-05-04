6 arrested after teen robbed at gunpoint in Placer County

The sheriff's office served two search warrants in Truckee where three other people were arrested and a semi-automatic pistol used in the robbery was confiscated.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Six people were arrested after an armed robbery last month in Placer County.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery on March 20 in Kings Beach. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was robbed at gunpoint by a group of people who drove away.

Detectives arrested the driver on suspicion of conspiracy that night. Detectives then arrested a second teen on suspicion of conspiracy along with an 18-year-old, identified as Israel Lopez from Truckee, on suspicion of armed robbery and conspiracy.

The sheriff's office served two search warrants in Truckee where three other people were arrested and a semi-automatic pistol used in the robbery was confiscated. Other confiscated items include a .22 caliber AR-15-type rifle, numerous realistic-looking firearms, ammunition and brass knuckles.

The teens arrested in connection with the robbery haven't been identified yet.

Watch more on ABC10: Father dies of carbon monoxide poison during snow storm in Placer County