'It's slapping the face of every veteran in Sacramento': Army & Air Force Exchange announces closure of McClellan BX

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service recently announced the closure of the McClellan Park Base Exchange in Sacramento at the end of November.

Base exchanges allow active duty service members and approved veterans to buy various goods at a discounted price.

"It's slapping the face of every veteran in Sacramento," said Phillip Roberts, an Air Force veteran who lives in Sacramento. "At the BX, you're talking anywhere between 30 to 60 percent savings."

McClellan Air Force Base was closed in 2001, but the BX at McClellan Park remained open for more than 20 years.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service said "Regrettably, the absence of a military mission, combined with significant decreases in customer demand, requiring closure of the McClellan BX as of Nov. 26. The Exchange looks forward to continuing to serve the needs of authorized shoppers in Northern California through its online store at ShopMyExchange.com as well as BXs at Beale and Travis Air Force Bases."

Veterans who use the location feel it's still the wrong choice.

"They say that there's fewer and fewer people. Yeah, because most of them are so old, they're dying," said Roberts. "You don't close down on the vets because we also have active duty in this area."

Roberts says for older and disabled vets, driving nearly one hour to Beale or Travis Air Force bases to shop at the BX is simply not feasible.

"There are some who can't even stand, let alone get around," said Roberts. "Whoever owns this is the most narrow-minded, short-sighted, ignorant person I have ever, ever heard of."

In addition to selling various items like, the McClellan base exchange also includes a food court and a barbershop. The commissary next door will remain open.

