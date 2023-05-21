Galt Police arrest suspected Ohio fugitive

Galt officers first saw the suspected fugitive on Friday, but he got away until officers found him again and arrested him Saturday.

GALT, Calif. — Galt Police arrested a 23-year-old man wanted out of Ohio Saturday. Officers say there were multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.

On Friday, Galt Police were helping the U.S. Marshall's Service serve a felony arrest warrant on 23-year-old Jackub Matyi of Ohio.

Matyi evaded police, going into a heavy brush area. Authorities called off the search for Matyi on Friday, but found him again on Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, 911 callers reported a disturbance between multiple people in the area the area of Lincoln Way and Kost Road.

Galt officers went to the area and found Matyi. They arrested him and took him to Sacramento County Main Jail on multiple fugitive arrest warrants.

Matyi is ineligible for bail, waiting for extradition. He is expected to appear in court in Sacramento County Tuesday afternoon.

