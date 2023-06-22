Man arrested after El Dorado County infant dies from alleged abuse

Kevin Van Streefkerk is suspected of causing fatal injuries to a baby

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was arrested in El Dorado County after he allegedly inflicted deadly injuries on a baby.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says detectives were initially called to investigate physical abuse against an infant.

The infant was hospitalized and later died. Kevin Van Streefkerk, 37, of Cameron Park was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is being held without bond at the El Dorado County jail.

