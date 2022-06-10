Asbestos finding closes Armijo High gym

Armijo High School's gym in Fairfield was closed after asbestos was found in a wall. The gym is expected to be opened by Oct. 17.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Asbestos was found in Armijo High School's gym Sept. 29, according to a district spokesperson.

The mineral was found on one wall while conducting maintenance. The school's gym closed Saturday to begin working on repairs. Lindsey Michels, district PIO, says the hope is the gym will be completely reopened by Oct. 17.

Events originally scheduled to take place in the gym, sports and the Homecoming dance, had to find new locations while the gym sees repairs.

The cost to repair the gym is just under $50,000, according to Michels.

Asbestos is a group of naturally occurring minerals resistant to heat and corrosion, according to the CDC. It is commonly used as a construction material in many products but is recognized as a health hazard if its fibers are released into the air and inhaled.

