Endurance athlete from Nevada dies near summit in Yosemite

The National Park Service says the body of 61-year-old Fred Zalokar of Reno was found and recovered on Tuesday near the summit of Mount Clark.

YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. — A Nevada man has been found dead in Yosemite National Park after failing to return from a weekend hike.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports that Zalokar was an accomplished endurance athlete. Park officials say Zalokar was day hiking on July 17 to the summit of 11,522-foot Mount Clark using an off-trail route from Bunnell Point. He had planned to return to Yosemite Valley.

The park says the death is under investigation and no further information is available.

