OROVILLE, Calif. — Eight executives of an Atlanta-based package company were among the 10 people who escaped when a plane burst into flames at a small Northern California airport, a company spokeswoman said Thursday.

The twin-engine Cessna Citation jet aborted its takeoff, went off the runway and burst into flames Wednesday at the Oroville Municipal Airport, about 70 miles north of Sacramento.

Along with two pilots, eight executives from Graphics Packaging International survived the crash unharmed, company spokesperson Sue Appleyard confirmed. One executive was CEO Michael Doss.

The company makes packaging and containers for food, drinks and other consumer goods.

RELATED:

The executives were touring company plants on the West Coast, Appleyard said. They had been on their way from the company's plant in Oroville to a plant in Portland, Oregon.

The employees lost their belongings, including phones, laptops and identification, Appleyard said.

The jet had complications during takeoff that resulted in its catching fire, said Joe Deal, Oroville's fire and police chief.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board plan to investigate the incident.

WATCH ALSO: Oroville Municipal Airport Manager Rick Farley speaks about 10 passenger plane crash