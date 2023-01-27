CHP: 1 dead after distracted driver causes crash on I-80

A man died in multi-car crash on Interstate 80 near Penryn Road Friday evening. Officials are investigating but alcohol/drugs do appear to be a factor.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUBURN, Calif. — A man died in multi-car crash on Interstate 80 near Penryn Road Friday evening, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn unit.

Officers were called about a three vehicle car crash with injuries just after 4 p.m. Once officers arrived, they found the driver of a Toyota Highlander unresponsive in his drivers seat. Medical aid was given but he was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Donald Harmon, the driver of a GMC Sierra pickup truck, was driving "at a rate of speed unsafe for slowing traffic ahead" and was allegedly using his phone when he rear-ended the Toyota Highlander, according to officials.

Officials say the force of the crash caused the Toyota Highlander to rear-end a Toyota Sienna with four occupants, a man, woman and two 1-year-old children.

The Toyota Sienna's occupants sustained minor injuries and Harmon sustained moderate injuries, according to officials. Harmon was later arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The first and second lanes of eastbound I-80 east of Penryn Road was shut down for approximately three hours but has since reopened.

The cause of this traffic collision is currently under investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs do appear to be a factor in this traffic collision.

WATCH MORE: Lodi family seek justice for dog killed with taser after allegedly chasing children