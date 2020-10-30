1849 Brewing Company gets alcohol license suspended for 'disorderly activity'

ABC posted the notice of suspension on Friday, citing a list of activities at the location, such as public drunkenness and public urination.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — 1849 Brewing Company in Grass Valley has had its alcohol license suspended effective immediately for operating a "disorderly premises."

California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) posted the notice of suspension on Friday, citing a list of activities at the location, such as public drunkenness, fights, assaults, reports of illegal drugs, and public urination.

ABC said numerous calls for service were made to the business between May 27, 2019, and September 30, 2020.

1849 Brewing Company will not be able to sell alcohol for the next 45 days.

According to ABC, the owners of 1849 Brewing Company signed a stipulation and agreement and have accepted the penalty of a 45-day suspension.

The brewery is located at 468 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. It is unknown at this time if the business will still be open to serve food.