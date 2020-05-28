3 suspects arrested in Placer County thanks to eagle-eyed sheriff's deputy

An eagle-eyed deputy noticed the thief using the same getaway car. In fact, the deputy even recognized the car from a previous contact.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — An attentive sheriff’s deputy is being credited with three arrests made in connection to a pair of thefts in Auburn over the weekend.

Both thefts happened on May 23. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the first reported incident was a stolen package from the porch of a home on Erin Drive in Auburn. The package, investigators said, turned out to be a laptop computer.

A Nest camera on the home captured the thief taking the package and then running to a getaway vehicle.

Later that day, a second incident occurred at a Raley’s grocery store where deputies say someone stole a bicycle. Again, the crime was caught on camera, but now, an eagle-eyed deputy noticed the thief using the same getaway car. In fact, the deputy even recognized the car from a previous contact.

Deputies drove to the address in Foresthill where the vehicle was registered. There they arrested the alleged thief, 28-year-old Alexander Childs, who they say is a parolee-at-large. A search of the home turned up fake $20 bills, the stolen laptop, and the bike. Investigators also said they found a trailer on the property that was reported stolen out of Utah.

Through their investigation, deputies said they determined 41-year-old Jacob Jauregui was the person driving the getaway vehicle during each of the thefts. Both he and another person, 29-year-old Ashley Rosa, were arrested along with Childs.

All three suspects have been charged with complaints of receiving stolen property, conspiracy, auto theft, and petty theft. Childs was also charged with providing false identification, making/passing counterfeit bills, and violation of parole.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: