California Wildfires: Smoke from Mosquito Fire impacting air quality near Auburn, Lincoln | Maps

Smoke from the Mosquito Fire in Placer County is impacting air quality in Auburn.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUBURN, Calif. — Smoke from several wildfires is impacting air quality across California.

On Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County is impacting air quality in Auburn near the Tahoe National Forest.

The Auburn City Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the air quality is very unhealthy and recommends people with comprised health avoid outdoor activity. The Lincoln Police Department said its dispatch center received several 911 calls about the smoke in Lincoln, which drifted into the area from the Mosquito Fire.

TIPS TO AVOID WILDFIRE SMOKE EXPOSURE:

Stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed as much as possible

Set your air conditioner to re-circulating indoor air mode

Asthma residents should follow their asthma management plan

Contact your doctor if you have symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms you believe to be caused by smoke

Residents with heart disease should especially limit their smoke exposure due to an increased risk of heart attacks

Click HERE to check the air quality where you live.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues until Friday for most of California as triple-digit heat is expected to stick around through Friday. The heat is placing extreme stress on California's power grid, as the state's grid operator declared a level 3 emergency on Tuesday for only the second time in 20 years.

Here's a map from Purple Air showing air quality around the state.

The California Air Resources Board says during wildfires and smoky conditions, the best health prevention is to stay indoors with the windows and doors closed. The board also suggests:

If you have an AC unit, run it on recirculate while also consistently updating the air filter

Avoid activities that increase indoor pollution

Avoid exercising outdoors

Watch more on ABC10