Armed Forces Pavilion and Community Garden in Auburn vandalized

Statues were found in pieces at the historic garden established in 2012 as a collaboration between veterans and the Forgotten Soldier Program.

AUBURN, Calif. — The Forgotten Soldiers Program is asking for the public's help after a statue of an angel was found in shambles at the Armed Forces Pavilion and Community Garden in Auburn on Monday.

Beside a sign reading "Kindness Rocks Project," only a pile of rubble was left of the white-winged statue, Donna Arz, founder and executive director of the Forgotten Soldiers Program, told ABC10. The program helped establish the garden and memorial almost 10 years ago.

"I actually found her (the angel) Monday morning when I got to work at 8:30 a.m., and I thought, 'she's not there'," Arz said. "So I got out of my car and she was laying on the ground in zillions of pieces. I was very dismayed."

The Armed Forces Pavilion and Community Garden was created to serve as not only a memorial for military and Army officers, but also a common place for veterans to join the community and help grow crops in the garden.

"All the local businesses here, we've all contributed, and a lot of families. We've put in a lot of time here," Marine Corp veteran Jon Patrick told ABC10. "We felt violated."

No suspect has been identified, but Arz said four signs were missing from the garden and memorial, as well.

