Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Auburn

AUBURN, California — One person is dead after a crash on Sunday afternoon in Auburn.

According to the Auburn Area's California Highway Patrol officers, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Foresthill Road east of Drivers Flat Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man identified as Robert Williams from Sacramento who had been driving westbound on Foresthill Road in a blue Hyundai Sonata.

There was a person riding a black Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving towards Williams from the eastbound traffic lane when Williams' car crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound traffic lane, colliding head-on with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The name of the motorcyclist is not being released until the family is notified.

Williams was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with minor injuries.

Auburn CHP said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a contributing factor to this crash. This is currently under investigation.

