'It was gruesome' | Man injured by rodeo bull in Auburn

A Roseville woman told ABC10 when the man was injured she instantly put her hands up and prayed for him from the stands because of how bad it looked.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUBURN, Calif. — Video circulating on social media showed a gateman who was injured by a bull during the Gold Country Pro Rodeo on Saturday.

The Marketing and Promotions Director for the rodeo, Darlene Lyons, told ABC10 the man was a rodeo gateman and that "when he went in the ambulance, he was alert and awake." Lyons said she didn't know the current medical status of the man.

Robert Daley attended the rodeo and captured a video of the incident.

"It was a great rodeo. Very enjoyable other than that one incident," Daley said.

A Roseville woman named Tanya Bahlke attended the rodeo for her birthday with a large group that included her dad, Daley. She described the moment the man was injured.

"It was pretty gruesome. You go and you watched this bull go and take his legs out from under him, flip him upside down, and then once he was on the ground the bull just headbutted him, pushing him with his head and his horns, and then stomped on him," Bahlke said.

Bahlke said after the man was injured, she instantly put her hands up and prayed for him in the stands because of how bad it looked.

"I mean, obviously, in the rodeos you do see some injuries. I haven't seen that per se where someone was looking lifeless, cause that's what he looked like," Bahlke said.

Bahlke said she is a country girl at heart and knows these bulls, adding that getting hit by a bull feels like a freight train because they can weigh about 2,000 pounds.

ABC10 has reached out to the contractor about the condition of the man but has not gotten a response.

Read More:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10