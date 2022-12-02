Dogs abused, neglected at unlicensed Auburn K9 facility

An investigation by the Placer County Sheriff's Office found dogs were abused and neglected at an unlicensed facility in Auburn since at least November 2021.

AUBURN, California — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether dogs were abused at an unlicensed facility in Auburn since at least November 2021.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that the business Auburn K9 described itself as a dog boarding and training facility, but after investigating several complaints, detectives found the co-owners were not licensed or permitted to run the business.

The facility is located on Industrial Court in Auburn. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the current owner, Antoine Deshaun Moore, led dog owners to think he offered obedience training. However, deputies found dogs in crates in his unventilated garage in Nevada County. The dogs also went to the bathroom in the crates.

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned officers from Nevada County Animal Control went to Moore's property at least 10 times since December 2021. In December, animal control officers seized the majority of the dogs because of the unsafe living conditions.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Moore on April 30 on suspicion of felony theft by false pretenses. He posted bail on May 3. He is scheduled in Placer County Superior Court in Roseville on June 27.

The website and social media pages for Auburn K9 have since been taken down. If you or someone you know have been a victim of Auburn K9, you can call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office to file a report at (530) 886-5375.

