Homeless man arrested for starting vegetation fire in Auburn

The vegetation fire was contained to a quarter of an acre before being extinguished.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A homeless man from the Auburn area has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire near the Foresthill Bridge.

According to a joint press release from Cal Fire and Placer County Fire, 52-year-old Robert Thornton is accused of deliberately starting a fire near the Foresthill Bridge, off Lincoln Way in Auburn, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.

“Our aggressive initial attack and law enforcement investigation led to a quick arson arrest before more destructive consequences could have taken place,” Cal Fire Unit Chief Brian Estes said.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department Law Enforcement make an arson arrest related to the vegetation fire near the Foresthill Bridge September 29, 2020. #calfireneu pic.twitter.com/GgXUdKKF5d — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) October 1, 2020

According to Cal Fire, there have been more than 8,100 wildfires that have burned more than 3.6 million acres in California since the beginning of 2020. The departments were assisted by Placer County Sheriff's Office and the Auburn Fire Department.

“Arson is an unconscionable act and something we aggressively pursue through the tireless efforts of our Cal Fire / Placer County Fire Department Law Enforcement Officers said Estes, “I am very proud of our CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers and our law enforcement partners in working to mitigate arson-related incidents in Placer County."

Thornton was arrested and booked into Placer County Jail on $235,000 bail.