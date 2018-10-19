If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

AUBURN, Calif. -- Joe Schaefer of Auburn is being called a hometown hero for his efforts to help save his co-worker, who was involved in a domestic dispute.

Acting Auburn Police Chief Victor Pecoraro said the suspect, Joseph David De La Cruz, was talking with a woman he was in a relationship with who works at the Quick Lube Service Center off Marguerite Mine Road. They were talking outside the business and when she went inside police say De La Cruz tried to follow her.

Two employees tried to stop the suspect. Police say one of them got shoved to the ground and then Schaefer was shot.

Police say Schaefer is the only one who was shot in the incident, and they say he stepped up to confront the suspect when he was trying to aggressively go into the business.

The suspect tried to search for the woman and then took off. He was captured the following morning.

