Man dies in Auburn accident after crashing into tree

AUBURN, Calif. — A man died after crashing into a tree Monday night on Auburn Folsom Road in Auburn.

A male driver was traveling southbound at 10:50 p.m. when he allowed his truck to drift off to the side of the road hitting a tree. His truck then pivoted out of his control and caused him to back into a fence, according to California Highway Patrol.

Medical officials arrived and pronounced the driver dead on the scene. CHP has not released his identity at this time.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation but authorities believe there was likely no drugs or alcohol involved.

