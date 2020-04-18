AUBURN, California — One person is dead and another is injured after a plane reportedly went down in an open field near Cedar Mist Lane in Auburn, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18. The kind of plane has not yet been released. According to Officer David Martinez, public information officer for CHP – Auburn, some officers at the airport saw the plane go down.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] are investigating. According to a representative with the FAA, two people were on board the plane when it went down. Martinez was unclear if there are any fatalities.

In January 2020, three people were involved in a plane crash one mile north of the Auburn Municipal Airport. The two men who died were Anthony Lawrence Wright Sr., 80, of Meadow Vista, and his son, Anthony Lawrence Wright Jr., 55, of Meadow Vista.

