Bystanders rescue officer whose car was engulfed in flames after crash | Update

Auburn police said the officer was injured after chasing after a suspect led to a crash.

AUBURN, Calif. — Update

Two bystanders helped rescue an Auburn police officer who crashed into a retaining wall following a chase.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, the officer attempted to pull over Ryan Schlittenhart, 29, of Meadow Vista, for failing to stop at a red light. The suspect instead led police on a chase, that's when the officer lost control of their patrol car and crashed.

According to a press release from the Auburn Police Department, the officer's car "became engulfed in flames and preliminary reports reveal the officer was unable to open his door to get out." However, two nearby witnesses were able to her the officer escape. The officer was taken to a hospital when he was later released.

“I am extremely thankful of the quick actions taken by the two bystanders tonight," Auburn Police Department Chief Ryan L. Kinnan said in the press release. "Their courage to put themselves in harms’ way to save our police officer is beyond exemplary. Their actions, without a doubt, saved our police officer from being severely injured or worse.”

Schlittenhart was later arrested and charged with driving under the influence and evading an officer.

Original Story

Auburn police are advising the public to stay away from Lincoln Way and Grace Street as officers are working on what they described as a "critical incident."

Police have not released much information but dispatch told ABC10 that officers were chasing someone when the crash occurred. An officer was injured in the crash, but officials did not say what the officer's condition is.

Why officers were pursuing the other driver is unknown at this time.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9