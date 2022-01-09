Auburn police looking for man after Wells Fargo robbery

Police say it happened Wednesday at the Wells Fargo location on Elm Avenue in Auburn.

AUBURN, California — Auburn police officers need your help identifying a man accused of robbing a bank Wednesday.

According to a news release, officers and detectives responded to the Wells Fargo in the Auburn Town Center on Elm Avenue for a report of a robbery.

The release says the suspect gave the teller a note, got an undisclosed amount of money from the teller, and left the scene.

Police say he was wearing a gray plaid long-sleeve shirt, caramel-colored Carhartt pants, and lace-up boots. He also had on a cross-body bag.

Anyone with information can call Auburn Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Detectives at 530-823-4237 ext. 238.

