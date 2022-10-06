Power restored to nearly 2,800 customers in Auburn | Update

About 2,755 customers in Auburn are without power due to an unplanned PG&E outage on Wednesday morning.

AUBURN, Calif. — Power was restored to about 2,755 PG&E customers in Auburn who were without power on Wednesday morning.

Some of the customers that were dealing with an outage have circuits with Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, according to the outage map. These circuits allow power to turn off quickly such as when a hazard, like a tree branch, falls on the line.

According to PG&E power in the area was estimated to be restored by 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

