New campsites approved for Auburn State Recreation Area despite local opposition

It could mean up to 142 new campsites being built in the area

AUBURN, Calif. — A plan to add more campsites to the Auburn State Recreation Area was approved Thursday by the California State Park and Recreation Commission, despite vocal opposition from a number of local organizations and residents.

The motion passed unanimously with all five voting commissioners of the California State Park and Recreation Commission approving the General Plan and Environmental Impact Report. It could mean up to 142 new campsites being built in the area.

Dozens of members of the public, almost every caller during the public hearing, voiced their opposition, citing the potential of increased fire danger.

“We don’t want to be the next Paradise. We don’t want to be the next River Fire, which started in a designated campground that consumed 142 homes and structures,” said caller Joanne Thornton.

The State Park Commission ended up adding an amendment to the plan promising to make Cal Fire an integral part of any plans that were developed, as California State Parks Commissioner Phil Ginsberg summarized.

“Requires you to request Cal Fire’s review and then for health, and then to come back to the commission with the management plan and Cal Fire’s comments provide hopefully some additional transparency,” Ginsburg said.

Yet, John Michelini, president of the Foresthill Fire Protection District, said he’s staunchly opposed to the plan.

“The idea that adding more humans to the park would result in less fires is completely, inexplicitly wrong,” Michelini said.

He explained why his community is particularly vulnerable.

“We sit above and between the Auburn State Recreation Area. Our 7,000 residents rely upon Foresthill Road as their primary means of entering and leaving this community,” Michelini said.

He says the history of fire in the area is concerning.

“In the last 12 years, there have been 7 fires of significance in the Auburn State Recreation Area, including the 2016 Trailhead Fire, which burned almost 7,000 acres. Each of those seven fires were human caused,” Michelini said.

WATCH ALSO: