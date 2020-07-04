AUBURN, Calif — At Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn, Dana Fasolettein is essential personnel only, because there are no days off for the men and women who care for injured wildlife.

Fasolette and a few other staff are the everyday heroes working long hours to feed and mend the wounds of injured wildlife that were dropped off a their facility.

"Spring is coming with or without the coronavirus," Fasolette said. "We are at normal capacity now, but we expect more animals to come in, because more people are home and on nature trails seeing injured animals."

RELATED: Coronavirus Resources: A guide to help you and your family

Volunteers normally do a lot of the feeding and cleaning, but to comply with social distancing, the rescue is limiting the number of people to just a few staff members.

To make a tough situation even more difficult, the rescue is already working on a tight budget — something they've had to deal with because of the stay home orders issued in California to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus

"We are not able to do our in person fundraising so we are relying solely on our Facebook, Instagram and website donations," Fasolette said. (You can donate here: goldcountrywildliferescue.org)

During a time when most of us are cooped up, you will be happy to know that many of the animals here are on track to be released.

"Saving one animal won't change the world, but it will change the world for that one animal, and that is the words we live by," Fasolette said.

Saving wildlife one animal at a time during the pandemic. The staff at Gold Country Wildlife Rescue are Everyday Heroes.

To nominate and Everyday Hero email John Bartell at jbartell@abc10.com

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Governor Newsom gives an update on California's plan for COVID-19 from Sleep Train Arena | April 6