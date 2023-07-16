Bear sighting reported in Auburn

Police said they were advised a young bear was running around the Auburn Ravine and Elm area, and are reminding people not to approach it.

AUBURN, Calif — Auburn police are advising people to stay away from any baby bears that might see in the city after a sighting was reported.

The Auburn Police Department posted the news to their Facebook page Sunday afternoon. Police said the baby bear was reported to be running around the Auburn Ravine and Elm area.

The California Department of Fish and Wildfire was also advised.

"Please do not approach. And remember, where there is a baby, there is most likely a very protective mama," police said.

