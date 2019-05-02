PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Folks in towns with 1,000 foot elevations saw some snow as cold, unstable air moved overhead.

Some snow made it even to the Valley floor on Highway 99, south of Chico. Total accumulation at some of the steady, low snow locations like Jackson, Placerville and Grass Valley will be close to four inches.

Watch ABC10 News for the latest forecast

School districts began announcing delays for Tuesday late Monday night.

Tap here for latest school closures, delays

A lengthy stretch of highway in California's Sierra Nevada is closed for the second day in a row because of a winter storm.

The 80-mile stretch of westbound Interstate 80 is shutdown from the California-Nevada line just west of Reno to Colfax, east of Sacramento. Chains or snow tires are required on eastbound I-80 and all mountain passes around Lake Tahoe, where more than 3 feet of snow fell in blizzard conditions over the past 24 hours. More than 6 feet of snow has been reported at the top of some nearby ski resorts since the storm began Saturday.

Caltrans QuickMap | Chain Controls | Power Outages

Radars | 10-day forecast | Today's forecast

We'll get a mid-week break from the wet weather, but it looks like this active weather pattern continues for a while with more rain and snow this upcoming weekend. Commuters should also be cautious of black ice in the foothills. The melted snow will re-freeze overnight with temperatures in the 20's. One rule of thumb is that if it looks shiny and wet, assume it's ice. Take it slow and use caution in the morning.

RELATED: Your snow pics!

Follow Rob and Monica on Facebook for the latest weather updates.