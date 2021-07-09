Auburn State Recreation Area remains closed due to Bridge Fire | Evacuations and road closures

All evacuation orders and warnings, however, have been lifted.

AUBURN, California — Evacuations were lifted and roads reopened as fire crews get a handle on a fire burning near the Auburn State Recreation Area.

The Bridge Fire is burning below the Foresthill Bridge to Old Foresthill Road. It is 411 acres and is 25% contained. One firefighter was injured.

According to Cal Fire's Tuesday morning report, there was minimal fire activity overnight Monday into Tuesday. All evacuation orders and warnings have since been lifted. A portion of Foresthill Road has also been reopened, however, there's a temporary 25 mph speed limit.

"Old Foresthill Road remained closed from Highway 49 to Foresthill Road," Cal Fire's report says.

The Auburn State Recreation Area also remains closed at this time.

