California Lottery: Auburn man wins state's largest scratcher prize

AUBURN, Calif. — An Auburn man is now the lottery player with the largest scratcher prize from the California Lottery!

Chad Fry won $20 million off of a $30 scratchers ticket on a "Set For Life Millionaire Edition" ticket. The ticket was purchased at Foothill Market in Auburn.

“I’m sure it will hit me that I’m a millionaire [now that I’ve seen] all those zeroes!” Fry said.

He chose to receive a lump sum and said he plans to buy a new F-250 truck.

Winners of the Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket can choose an annual payment of $800,000 per year before taxes for 25 years, or a lump sum of $11.6 million before taxes, according to the California Lottery.