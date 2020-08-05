Auburn woman makes more than 1,000 masks for free

AUBURN, Calif. — During this stay at home order, Kathy Jackson has been busy making masks by the hundreds.
"It wasn't even a second thought," Jackson said. "I just started making them, and right now, I've made over 1,000. They are all gifts for anybody who needs them."
Her masks have gone worldwide. She's sent some to Russia and Italy with some foreign exchange students she knows.
She has also sent some to New York City, the epicenter of the coronavirus in the United States.
"I got a message from someone saying the morgue ended up with a whole bunch of mine. I think that's pretty great," Jackson said. "I did over a thousand. I'm blown away about how many I've done."
This isn't the first time Jackson has given a priceless gift. She and her family made hundreds of urns for camp fire survivors and victims.
"Every time I do something like this, I meet so many amazing people," she said. "It's a gift," she said.
