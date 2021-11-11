2 women steal car with toddler inside, crash in Placer County

The 7-month old, the driver and a passenger are all in the hospital for checkups, but are expected to be okay.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A toddler is in a hospital after two women stole a car with the child inside then crashed into a power pole.

The Placer County Sheriff's office said around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a stolen car with a 7-month-old baby inside crashed into a power pole along the 8900 block of Highway 193 in Newcastle.

Placer County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Nelson Resendez told ABC10 that immediately after the crash, the passenger was arrested. The driver, however, left the scene and went into a nearby wooded area, but was located by deputies and arrested a short time later.

All parties are in the hospital for checkups, but are expected to be okay, according to Resendez.

The two women are expected to be booked into the Placer County Jail later today.

