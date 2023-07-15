CHP: Armed man arrested after leading officials on high speed chase throughout Placer County

It all started in Wheatland after multiple hit and runs were reported to property and cars in the area.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement officers through Placer County at speeds over 120mph Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It all started in Wheatland after multiple hit and runs were reported to property and cars in the area. Wheatland Police Department officers tried to stop the car they suspected of being involved, but the driver took off southbound Highway 65 toward Auburn.

Auburn officials saw a car matching the description from Wheatland driving without headlights at speeds of 124 mph on Hwy. 65, north of Ferrari Ranch.

The driver eventually hit a tree and stopped in the Lincoln Sun City area, according to officials. The man was detained and allegedly found with a loaded shotgun on his lap.

Once cleared from the hospitals, with unknown injuries, he was booked in the south Placer County Jail.

