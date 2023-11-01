x
Auburn

Man shot, killed by Placer County deputies during Auburn traffic stop identified

Christopher Temple was shot and killed by deputies late Tuesday evening in Auburn.

AUBURN, Calif. — A 40-year-old man from Auburn was identified Thursday as the person killed by Placer County Sheriff Deputies

Deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 49 at Locksley Lane just before midnight. While the details leading up to the shooting are unclear, deputies shot Temple who died at the scene.

The deputies were not injured in the shooting. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

