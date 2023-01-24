Colfax High School on lockdown after report of person on campus

Once the Placer County Sheriff's Office clears the campus, the lockdown can be lifted, the district said.

COLFAX, Calif. — Colfax High School is on lockdown Tuesday after a report that a person was on campus, according to the Placer Union High School District.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating the reports and is asking people to stay out of the area.

The school district said that the sheriff's office does not expect the lockdown will be lifted by the minimum day release time of 12:58 p.m. People are asked not to go to the campus. People trying to pick up their kids can go to the Sierra Vista Community Center where deputies will be able to give updates and provide information.

Once the sheriff's office lifts the lockdown, students will be able to drive home and people will be able to pick up their students. Students will need to wait in the Learning Commons or the Cafe until they can be picked up.

Sports games and practices have been canceled for today, the district said.

Once the sheriff's office lifts the lockdown, students will be able to drive home and people will be able to pick up their students. Students will need to wait in the Learning Commons or the Cafe until they can be picked up.

