Auburn driver injured after going off-road, rolling down steep embankment

The Auburn City Fire Department and police department said the solo crash happened over Tuesday night when the driver went over the edge of a canyon.

AUBURN, Calif. — A driver was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center on Tuesday night with minor injuries after driving off road down a steep embarkment in Auburn.

Rolling the vehicle multiple times more than 200 feet down the embarkment, Auburn Police Department officials said they suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol while behind the wheel.

The city fire department, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol helped pull the injured person up from the edge of the canyon. Members from the Technical Rescue Team lowered a rescuer into the embankment and put a harness on the driver to bring him up using a rope pulley system.

California Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash, and the driver was the sole person impacted.

