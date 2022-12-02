Driver crashes in front of Auburn City Hall after going 100 mph on Hwy. 49

AUBURN, Calif. — A pursuit reaching speeds above 100 mph on Highway 49 ended in the driver crashing in front of the Auburn City Hall.
On Monday at around 1:30 a.m., the Placer County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit on Highway 49 that reached 100 mph. The Auburn Police Department said the pursuit ended in a crash directly in front of the Auburn City Hall.
According to police, the suspect left the area and led them on a short foot chase. The Placer County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol and Auburn Police Department created a perimeter and were able to locate the suspect near Auburn Folsom Road and Lincoln Way.
Read more from ABC10:
Watch more from ABC10: 1 person hospitalized after Elk Grove shooting