x
Auburn

Driver crashes in front of Auburn City Hall after going 100 mph on Hwy. 49

At around 1:30 a.m., the Placer County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit on Highway 49 that reached 100 mph.

AUBURN, Calif. — A pursuit reaching speeds above 100 mph on Highway 49 ended in the driver crashing in front of the Auburn City Hall. 

On Monday at around 1:30 a.m., the Placer County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit on Highway 49 that reached 100 mph. The Auburn Police Department said the pursuit ended in a crash directly in front of the Auburn City Hall.

According to police, the suspect left the area and led them on a short foot chase. The Placer County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol and Auburn Police Department created a perimeter and were able to locate the suspect near Auburn Folsom Road and Lincoln Way.

At approximately 0130 hours, Placer County Sheriff's Department was involved in a pursuit reaching speeds above 100 mph on Hwy 49. The pursuit ended in a traffic collision directly in front of city hall. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. A perimeter was established with PCSO, CHP, and APD units. The suspect was located near Auburn Folsom and Lincoln Way. A short foot chase occurred before taking the suspect into custody. This is another excellent example of allied agencies working collectively to keep the community safe.

Posted by Auburn Police Department (CA) on Monday, May 23, 2022

