Driver crashes in front of Auburn City Hall after going 100 mph on Hwy. 49

At approximately 0130 hours, Placer County Sheriff's Department was involved in a pursuit reaching speeds above 100 mph on Hwy 49. The pursuit ended in a traffic collision directly in front of city hall. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. A perimeter was established with PCSO, CHP, and APD units. The suspect was located near Auburn Folsom and Lincoln Way. A short foot chase occurred before taking the suspect into custody. This is another excellent example of allied agencies working collectively to keep the community safe.